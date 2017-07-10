Sfiso Ncwane's life story to be turned into a documentary

Gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's life, the impact his music made on the lives of thousands of people and the legacy he has left behind is set to become the content of an upcoming documentary.

Sfiso died in December last year at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering from kidney failure.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sfiso's widow, Ayanda said after speaking to fans who all had a story to share about her husband she decided to turn his life story into a documentary.

"Every single day I bump into his fans who like his music and everyone has a story to tell about him and I thought people should be able to share their personal encounters of him," she said.

Ayanda said the documentary will include footage from his childhood, memories from his family and will take a look at his rise to stardom.

"As much as it's painful, I feel proud and blessed to hear how Sfiso has impacted many lives. He has fulfilled his journey and purpose and wish all of us can have that favour.

Ayanda revealed that the documentary is yet to be named and is under review at the moment.

She also revealed that Sfiso wanted to write a book about his life so the doccie is fitting.

The documentary will be unveiled on December 5 to pay tribute to him on the day he died.