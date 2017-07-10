TshisaLIVE

Sfiso Ncwane's life story to be turned into a documentary

10 July 2017 - 15:21 By Karishma Thakurdin and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Sfiso and Ayanda Ncwane
Sfiso and Ayanda Ncwane
Image: Via Ayanda Ncwane Instagram

Gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's life, the impact his music made on the lives of thousands of people and the legacy he has left behind is set to become the content of an upcoming documentary. 

Sfiso died in December last year at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering from kidney failure. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sfiso's widow, Ayanda said after speaking to fans who all had a story to share about her husband she decided to turn his life story into a documentary. 

"Every single day I bump into his fans who like his music and everyone has a story to tell about him and I thought people should be able to share their personal encounters of him," she said. 

Ayanda said the documentary will include footage from his childhood, memories from his family and will take a look at his rise to stardom.

"As much as it's painful, I feel proud and blessed to hear how Sfiso has impacted many lives. He has fulfilled his journey and purpose and wish all of us can have that favour.

Ayanda revealed that the documentary is yet to be named and is under review at the moment. 

She also revealed that Sfiso wanted to write a book about his life so the doccie is fitting. 

The documentary will be unveiled on December 5 to pay tribute to him on the day he died. 

The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas: When I won all I wanted was my mommy

Newly crowned winner of The Voice SA Craig Lucas is going to be spoiling his mamma with the cash he won after coming out victorious on the singing ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

SNAPS: Here's how AKA celebrated Kairo's birthday

As Twitter zoned in on Bonang for hosting her extravagant 30th birthday bash on the same day as Kairo's, AKA celebrated his little girl's special day ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Buhle Mkhize gets fans in a frenzy over reality show suggestion

Fashionista and socialite Buhle Mkhize lives a lavish life that could make Paris Hilton blush and may soon have plans to follow in the footsteps of ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

READ MORE: 

Most read

  1. Brickz in jail after being found guilty of rape TshisaLIVE
  2. Thando Thabethe jokes about Cassper always 'crying' over Boity TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter unites in prayer for Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. LEVELS! Black Coffee’s son is cruising in a baby Bentley TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA woman pushed down the stairs by Airbnb owner
Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market

Related articles

  1. The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas: When I won all I wanted was my mommy TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS: Here's how AKA celebrated Kairo's birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. Buhle Mkhize gets fans in a frenzy over reality show suggestion TshisaLIVE
  4. Controversy over pleas to help Ray Phiri with cancer battle TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW groom's fashion sense dragged TshisaLIVE