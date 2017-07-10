SNAPS: Here's how AKA celebrated Kairo's birthday

As Twitter zoned in on Bonang for hosting her extravagant 30th birthday bash on the same day as Kairo's, AKA celebrated his little girl's special day on Sunday.

AKA rounded up a few friends and their children for a cute birthday lunch in Kairo's honour.

After her own extravagant soiree B was also there to celebrate her man's baby girl.

DA L.E.S's little girl Maddy was also there to celebrate with her friend.

Here's a peek into Kairo's birthday lunch...