SNAPS: Here's how AKA celebrated Kairo's birthday
10 July 2017 - 12:18
As Twitter zoned in on Bonang for hosting her extravagant 30th birthday bash on the same day as Kairo's, AKA celebrated his little girl's special day on Sunday.
AKA rounded up a few friends and their children for a cute birthday lunch in Kairo's honour.
After her own extravagant soiree B was also there to celebrate her man's baby girl.
DA L.E.S's little girl Maddy was also there to celebrate with her friend.
Here's a peek into Kairo's birthday lunch...
