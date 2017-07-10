TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Here's how AKA celebrated Kairo's birthday

10 July 2017 - 12:18 By TshisaLIVE
AKA threw his little girl a birthday lunch.
Image: Via Instagram

As Twitter zoned in on Bonang for hosting her extravagant 30th birthday bash on the same day as Kairo's, AKA celebrated his little girl's special day on Sunday. 

AKA rounded up a few friends and their children for a cute birthday lunch in Kairo's honour. 

After her own extravagant soiree B was also there to celebrate her man's baby girl.  

DA L.E.S's little girl Maddy was also there to celebrate with her friend. 

Here's a peek into Kairo's birthday lunch...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

