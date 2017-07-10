The Voice SA winner Craig Lucas: When I won all I wanted was my mommy

Newly crowned winner of The Voice SA Craig Lucas is going to be spoiling his mamma with the cash he won after coming out victorious on the singing competition on Sunday night.

The 24-year-old woke up on Monday morning over R250,000 richer and said that his new reality had not sunk in yet. He explained that he's still in "complete shock" but has already got a plan with for his winnings.

"It’s so weird because everything that I wanted to buy with my money is included in my winnings. So, I have decided that as soon as I get a chance, I am taking my mom on a little holiday. She deserves it," he said.

Craig admitted he's a "mommy's boy" and explained that owes his win to his mother. His father died when he was three-years-old and his mother has single-handedly raised him.

“My mother has been amazing. She is one of the most hardworking women I know. There was a time she kept three to four jobs to make sure we (Craig and his brother) had everything we needed,” he said.

Growing up in Elsie's River, Cape Town, Craig said he had a normal childhood and was notoriously shy in school despite his mom’s constant words of encouragement. He explained that his mom has played the role of both mother and father and taught him how to be a man.

“I’ve always wanted to be better for my mother. That’s why I stuck it out in school and had to overcome my shyness to enter the competition,” he said.

The newly crowned winner has been on the receiving end of a lot of social media hate after beating firm favourite Josh Ansley.

He said one of the traits his mom instilled in him was the ability to see the good in every situation. He told TshisaLIVE that despite the social media hate, he isn’t affected by it.

His running mate, Josh Ansley, took to Facebook to ask his fans to pull down any negative post about Craig.

“I need to say it though as much as I really appreciate the love and support I'm not a fan of the abuse being thrown at Craig at the moment. If you really love me please respect my wishes to pull down your abusive posts towards Craig. It hurts me and I know that my fans are actually kind hearted people. Please guys, all you need is love and I have a lot of love for Craig Lucas. I think he is a phenomenal, fresh, original artist who is 100% a deserving winner. Well done Craig, I will always be a wholehearted fan. Josh fans, spread love,” he wrote.

Craig said he is excited about his new journey and will forever be grateful to his mentor Kahn Morbee, without whose help he feels he wouldn't have made it.

"When I heard my name, all I wanted was my mommy. She has been my constant in everything. However, Kahn has been an amazing mentor. He's smart and he doesn't have the biggest voice but his voice touches my soul and that is what I want to do with my music," he said.

The finale had seven finalists after dodgy voting tactics resulted in the return of two contestants who had previously been booted out of the competition.