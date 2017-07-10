WATCH: Bonang's 30th will give you the feels
10 July 2017 - 05:19
You've seen the pictures. Which means it's taken a while for all the glamour to sink in. And now you're trying to work out how much it cost.
But while you do the math, check out these videos from the night.
That hit song by bae AKA comes to mind... Jealousy.
Can't believe I planned & designed the Queen @bonang_m 's 30th 🐝👑 The king @akaworldwide had the party LIT 🔥#bonang30th #BonangTurns30 pic.twitter.com/a47Mkec7LN— PreciousThePlanner (@preciousplanner) July 9, 2017
This moment was dope. @bonang_m Getting down in her gown with her beautiful mom and dad.✨👌 pic.twitter.com/IPloiHRMGJ— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 9, 2017
The entrance 💐🌷🌸🎶✨ @bonang_m pic.twitter.com/ArDqpyjNiD— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 9, 2017
