TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu's booking starts at R25k

10 July 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu is to make her paper and entertain, not to impress people with her style.
Zodwa Wabantu is to make her paper and entertain, not to impress people with her style.
Image: Via Twitter

Entertainer and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that contrary to popular belief, she does not "crave" attention and is purely here to make money, while growing her network. 

Hate her or love her, the entertainer told TshisaLIVE that she does not care what people think of her. 

"Look, I am the realest person I know. I don't compromise on who I am to please society. If I want to wear a dress that show's off my thigh and cellulite then I'll do it. My dress was fashion forward and I loved it [The dress that got tongues wagging at the Durban July]," she said.

Zodwa said she didn't view herself as a celebrity.  "I get bookings and I am paid well to be me; to dance, take pictures and greet people that love and support me at different places and events. My focus is on my talent and money, I am not a celebrity or a wanna be," she said. 

Zodwa has been booked by international clients and has made friends in the industry such as DJ Tira, whom she calls "a smart man".

Tira told TshisaLIVE that Afrotainment now handled some of Zodwa's bookings and that they charged a minimum of R25k for the entertainer. 

"Zodwa is a wonderful person, who is a born entertainer. After we were booked by the same client in the UK, we developed a working relationship where Afrotainment now handles her bookings, which start form R25k. She gets bookings from all over, places like Botswana and Swaziland," he said.

Confirmed! Rachel & Siya Kolisi are expecting a baby girl

Rugby player Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel are set to welcome a baby girl into their family and are excited to add a touch of pink to the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Penny Penny builds a life-size 'gold' statue of himself

Musician and reality star Penny Penny is the talk of Giyani, Limpopo after recently unveiled a life-size statue of himself that he claims will ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Amor Vittone receives 'threatening' mails from 'stalkers'

Amor Vittone has revealed chilling details of how she and her children have been receiving threatening letters allegedly from a 'stalker' over the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Brickz in jail after being found guilty of rape TshisaLIVE
  2. Thando Thabethe jokes about Cassper always 'crying' over Boity TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter unites in prayer for Uthando Nes'thembu's MaKhumalo TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. LEVELS! Black Coffee’s son is cruising in a baby Bentley TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market
‘We will continue to fight white journalists, not black journalists’

Related articles

  1. Thando Thabethe jokes about Cassper always 'crying' over Boity TshisaLIVE
  2. Actress Keketso Semoko talks about 'letting go' of Ma Agnes TshisaLIVE
  3. Cute SA kid gives Alicia Keys 'a run for her money' in viral video TshisaLIVE
  4. Kwesta tops Sway's best freestyle 2017 list TshisaLIVE
  5. Robert Marawa denies benefiting from ‘Hlaudi shenanigans’ at SABC TshisaLIVE