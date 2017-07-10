Zodwa Wabantu's booking starts at R25k

Entertainer and dancer Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that contrary to popular belief, she does not "crave" attention and is purely here to make money, while growing her network.

Hate her or love her, the entertainer told TshisaLIVE that she does not care what people think of her.

"Look, I am the realest person I know. I don't compromise on who I am to please society. If I want to wear a dress that show's off my thigh and cellulite then I'll do it. My dress was fashion forward and I loved it [The dress that got tongues wagging at the Durban July]," she said.

Zodwa said she didn't view herself as a celebrity. "I get bookings and I am paid well to be me; to dance, take pictures and greet people that love and support me at different places and events. My focus is on my talent and money, I am not a celebrity or a wanna be," she said.