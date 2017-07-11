But a lot has changed for AKA and Bonang in a year

The Guptas and Pravin Gordhan never stood a chance against them. Brexit was something South African's kinda knew about. A divided ANC grabbed attention... but for fans of AKA, Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle the only that that mattered in 2016 was their dirty, saucy and addictive dirty laundry. A lot has changed.

The war: 2016

Just a year ago (May 27 to be exact) AKA broke his silence and went into battle mode against his baby mama, DJ Zinhle. Of course it was on Twitter.

Zinhle had done an interview on Top Billing, the show Bonang is a host on, and pictures of AKA with his mom were on display in Zinhle's house. Then she also posted a picture of herself wearing a 'nonke' shirt. Nonke being in reference to Euphonik, who is Bonang's ex, and his 7 chapters in which he told her off and, well, everybody else.

“Why are there pictures of myself and my mother in her house? And why does she make a point of showing it on TV? Where is HER mother? Why are there so many pictures of my mother on Instagram .... And none of her own mother? It’s weird. Let go. Please‚” said AKA.