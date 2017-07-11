But a lot has changed for AKA and Bonang in a year
The Guptas and Pravin Gordhan never stood a chance against them. Brexit was something South African's kinda knew about. A divided ANC grabbed attention... but for fans of AKA, Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle the only that that mattered in 2016 was their dirty, saucy and addictive dirty laundry. A lot has changed.
The war: 2016
Just a year ago (May 27 to be exact) AKA broke his silence and went into battle mode against his baby mama, DJ Zinhle. Of course it was on Twitter.
Zinhle had done an interview on Top Billing, the show Bonang is a host on, and pictures of AKA with his mom were on display in Zinhle's house. Then she also posted a picture of herself wearing a 'nonke' shirt. Nonke being in reference to Euphonik, who is Bonang's ex, and his 7 chapters in which he told her off and, well, everybody else.
“Why are there pictures of myself and my mother in her house? And why does she make a point of showing it on TV? Where is HER mother? Why are there so many pictures of my mother on Instagram .... And none of her own mother? It’s weird. Let go. Please‚” said AKA.
A full on battle erupted with AKA's mother responding on social media and Zinhle also not holding back.
"EsiZulwini if you have a problem with the mother of your child, you arrange a meeting and speak to her family, not Twitter! AKA, Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle."
A month later things had clearly simmered down and DJ Zinhle even told Anele Mdoda on her radio show that she would be happy to have Bonang in her child's life.
"Listen, Kiernan knows what's best for Kairo and if he thinks she's what's best for Kairo, then me and Bonang are having tea."
The truce: 2017
But that was 2016 fam. Now, in 2017, there's clearly been many olive branches extended.
Proud daddy AKA after posts snaps of himself with his daughter Kairo. Kairo also turned two recently and AKA hosted a birthday party for his baby girl. Bonang and his mom Lynn were both there.
Twitter would like to think B was "evil" and planned her big 30th on the same day as Kairo's birthday but many forgot to mention that she was there the next day at Kairos birthday. Oh, and Zinhle was also out on the night of Kairo's birthday.
Of course there's things we don't know. The situation can't be perfect. And things may erupt once again or they may get better and stronger.
Either way their battles have been so ugly and so public and now to see the white flag raised has got us like...
