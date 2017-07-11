Chi Mhende steps out of transgender role

Actress Chi Mhende, who stole the spotlight as a woman playing a boy who turned became a transgender woman on Generations: The Legacy is preparing for a new role: theatre.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Chi revealed that she has now bagged a theatre role on Chasing Chairs, a play that will show at The Market Theatre in Newtown.

"People mostly associate me with Wandile, my male character from Generations, but I want them to see that I am a performer through and through. I want to give them the same if not more conviction to believe that I am Kat, like they believed I am Wandile," she said.

The actress explained that playing Wandile put pressure on her as a performer and that although her new character may not be as dynamic, it is also multi-layered.

"People need to come and experience Kat and give her a chance to win them over because her story is a beautiful tale of a 'love philosophy'. Wandile was an activist for a different societal issues and I'll forever be grateful for the conversations his presence ignited. However, Kat's story also deserves the spotlight," she said.

Chi became the first women to play the character of a man on the SABC 1 popular soapie. Many were convinced that she was a man until her story line evolved into transgender woman, that sparked up conversations across homes in SA.

Chasing Chairs will show from July 14 to August 6.