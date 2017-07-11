It's official! Igazi is the hottest show on pay-TV

Mzansi Magic's Xhosa drama series Igazi has displaced Our Perfect Wedding as the most watched program on DStv, ending the reality show's dominance at the top of pay-TV's most-watched list.

According to the Broadcast Research Council's latest Television Audience Measurement Survey (TAMS) figures, Igazi raked in over 1.1 million viewers for a single episode in June.

Our Perfect Wedding came in a close second, with only 10,000 viewers less tuning in for its most popular episode over the same period. Igazi also beat out Mzansi Magic's flagship soapie Isibaya by over 200,000.

It is the first time since Igazi's debut last year that the show has been able to beat off its competitors.

The drama‚ which focuses on a Xhosa royal family whose members are not only fighting for the throne but also their own personal demons‚ was an instant hit among fans who often make the show one of the most talked about topics on social media each week.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Igazi star Zikhona Sodlaka said that the success of the series was down to its intriguing storyline and familiar setting.

"I think it is because of how different it is. So many shows are similar and centre around the same thing but Igazi is refreshing because it takes the Xhosa setting and gives it a real twist. You literally leave each episode questioning whether what you saw was possible," she said.

Zikhona added that many fans had told her that they loved how they could relate to the village setting of the show.

"It is unique in that it shows areas and challenges many of us can relate to because that is what we experienced back home," she said.

