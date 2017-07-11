'I've never gotten anywhere based on my looks' –Zizo Tshwete

Former Miss SA Teen and TV presenter Zizo Tshwete (Beda) opened up about how she has never seen herself as "beauty queen" explaining that she never got anywhere because of how she looks.

Speaking to the Trending SA panel, Zizo explained that even though the Miss SA Teen competition opened doors for her, her strong opinions got her where she is today.

"I believe that my opinion on things were strong enough to put me in good stead . I've never gotten anywhere based on what I look like. Even in Miss Teen, I was different in every sense of how you imagine a beauty queen to be like. I had dreadlocks, I spoke in vernacular and I really just to be as authentic as I could be," she said.

Zizo was 17 when she won the beauty pageant in 2006 but she has since then graced the small screen as a presenter. She has also added the title of mother and wife to her resume.

The television presenter recently defended singer Bucie after a social media troll tried to body shame her.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Zizo said that she was appalled by the hate because she personally knew the struggles of being judged while trying to lose weight after childbirth.

"I have had this kind of hate directed at me many times. People have ridiculous judgments about people's bodies and it is not right. Bucie is a mom, like me and I thought that I should stand up for her," she said at the time.

Watch the interview here: