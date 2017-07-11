Nomzamo leads the pack for African Pride Awards

TshisaLIVE

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha received a nod from the African Pride Awards 2017, and she has been leading the pack with over 85% votes since she made the announcement on Monday. 

The actress left her opponents in the dust with over 800 votes, with her runner up having acquired just 53 votes.

 Nomzamo is nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Film - Africa, along with other international stars including Daniel Kaluuya, Abraham Attah, Funke Akindele and Madina Nalwanga.

The awards, which are also know as the 'People's Choice Awards,' are intended to recognise, celebrate and honour Africans who have impacted positively in the African community.

