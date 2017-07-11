TshisaLIVE

Penny Penny and Limpopo chief in spat over 'free water'

11 July 2017 - 15:29 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Penny has been in a dispute with a chief in the area.
Penny Penny has been in a dispute with a chief in the area.
Image: Via Instagram

Musician and reality star Penny Penny has appealed to his legions of fans to help him settle a long-standing feud with a chief in Giyani, Limpopo, after the pair nearly came to blows over an initiative for free water.

The pair have been at each other's throats ever since Penny Penny came up with an initiative to provide free borehole water to the community of Giyani early last year, leading to protests in the area calling for the chief to step down.

Penny Penny told TshisaLIVE that he entered into a partnership with a local farmer to help provide water to the community but was apparently stopped from implementing the plan by the chief.

"He told us that we needed to send an application and business plan before we could proceed but we were told by others that we should first survey the area to find out how much water was available and if it would be enough to run the project. We did that and it became a problem," Penny explained.

Penny Penny, who is a councillor for the area, claimed that the chief took him to court over the plans to survey, and this week prevented him from working on the borehole site. He claimed that he would not have had an issue delivering water to the people if he had bribed the chief.

"I am a great councillor that has been working hard to provide resources to my people. He has demanded R1 million from me for me to do my job. The people are angry," Penny Penny added.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday, Chief Nkuri, born Sevha Michael Maluleke, denied that he demanded R1 million and said that Penny Penny had not followed proper protocol.

"This is a rural area, nobody has money for corruption. We don't have a problem with the free water initiative but there are certain steps that Penny must follow and he is not doing, that," the chief said.

READ MORE:

I thought it only happened to the Guptas- Celebs terrorised by hackers

Some of Mzansi's biggest radio stars including Kuli Roberts, Mo-G and Dineo Ranaka, have been hit by a cyber-attack that has left their social media ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

I had nothing to gain - Hustle winner turns down Vth Season record deal

Barely a month after officially parting ways with rapper AKA, record label Vth Season has been hit by yet another snub, this time from the winner of ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'I've never gotten anywhere based on my looks' –Zizo Tshwete

Former Miss SA Teen and TV presenter Zizo Tshwete (Beda) opened up about how she has never seen herself as "beauty queen" explaining that she never ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  2. Senzo Meyiwa's daughter visits his grave TshisaLIVE
  3. Samkelo Ndlovu shuts down trolls with saucy snap TshisaLIVE
  4. Miss SA's 'cheeky' response to #MissSAChallenge gets backlash TshisaLIVE
  5. Craig Lucas wins The Voice SA TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

16 dead after U.S. military plane crashes in Mississippi
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge

Related articles

  1. Nomzamo leads the pack for African Pride Awards TshisaLIVE
  2. It's official! Igazi is the hottest show on pay-TV TshisaLIVE
  3. Mandla Hlatswayo's murder accused to remain in custody TshisaLIVE
  4. But a lot has changed for AKA and Bonang in a year TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Disappointed' Andile Gumbi responds to 'drunk firing' claims TshisaLIVE
X