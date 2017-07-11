'She makes me look good' -DJ Tira gushes about his wife's support

DJ Tira has reflected on how his wife has helped him be a better version of himself and has opened up about how his growth has contributed to making him a better businessman, DJ and father.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the DJ said having a partner in crime has given him a new perspective on a lot of things, and it's a bonus that his wife happens to be a stylist, and helps him to always put his "best foot forward".

"My wife keeps me grounded and focused. She looks after me in every sense of the word and she is just amazing. She helps me give people the best me daily, and she just makes me look good," he said.

Tira also explained that his refined confidence has gone past aesthetics into his businesses.

He said he's been focused on growing his stable, Afrotainment. He explained the recent Durban July was one of the ways he looked to spread the potential that his label has to grow.

"Durban July went really well, it was packed and the clients were happy with my services. Although making music will always be higher on my list of priorities, I have also learned that we are part of a business cycle. So whatever services are in demand, I find the best way to offer them," he said.

The DJ also explained that he was putting the reality show Ezase Afro on hold because he wants to allow all the people that feature in it to grow.

"I respect the hustle of the people I work with. Currently everyone is pushing their own goals and I have to respect that, so they also grow and when we eventually do another season of the show, they have progress to show," he said.

The Amadada hitmaker recently dropped the single Malume featuring Tipcee and Joejo. He said fans can expect a music video for the single soon and that he (along with Afrotainment artists) are planning to take over people's playlist this year.