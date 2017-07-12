TshisaLIVE

Bob Mabena just wants to own a restaurant by the beach

12 July 2017 - 07:30 By TshisaLIVE
Bob Mabena.
Bob Mabena.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

Radio veteran Bob Mabena has shared that contrary to popular belief, he has no desire to own a radio station. Instead he would like to own a restaurant.

Bob revealed his future plans on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda after the host asked him why after over 2 decades on radio, he doesn't own a radio station.

"People would say to me: 'look at Given Mkhari. He never did prime time, he did talk and now he owns not one but more than two stations.' I never wanted to own a radio station. I never wanted that. What I want to own is a restaurant by the sea. I want to live in a boat. Own a restaurant that I can own and open when I want to and cook pasta," he said.

The radio veteran explained that he is content with what he has and the only thing that he would want in addition to his restaurant would be a chilled Sunday show.

"I'll have a show on Sunday, where they'll allow me to walk in with my preferred drink," he said.

Watch the rest of the interview here:

