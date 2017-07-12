Fake Somizi Facebook page shares dodgy cheating advice

Idols SA judge Somizi has warned his fans not to fall for a fake social media page pretending to be him and giving inappropriate advice to followers.

The page, which has been live for several weeks, has gone viral on Facebook with over 240,000 followers and nearly as many likes. It has raised eyebrows for its dodgy content, including advice on sex and how to tell if your partner is cheating on you.

Somizi was alerted to the page on Tuesday by a follower who had complained about the photos posted on it. He responded by asking for the page's details and confirmed it was fake.