Fake Somizi Facebook page shares dodgy cheating advice

12 July 2017 - 13:30 By TshisaLIVE
A fake Facebook page pretending to be Somizi has caused a stir on social media.
Image: Via Somizi Instagram

Idols SA judge Somizi has warned his fans not to fall for a fake social media page pretending to be him and giving inappropriate advice to followers.

The page, which has been live for several weeks, has gone viral on Facebook with over 240,000 followers and nearly as many likes. It has raised eyebrows for its dodgy content, including advice on sex and how to tell if your partner is cheating on you.

Somizi was alerted to the page on Tuesday by a follower who had complained about the photos posted on it. He responded by asking for the page's details and confirmed it was fake.

Somizi could not be reached for comment.

The incident comes only months after radio personality Lerato Kganyago went public with her struggles with a fake Facebook created in her name.

“Please be aware. I don’t have a Facebook account! So don’t give out your “rewards” to some idiot online,” she wrote in a warning to fans.

Twitter drags Cassper over R1,500 tracksuits

Rapper Cassper Nyovest's latest merchandise caused controversy on Tuesday when fans went off at the rapper for its costly price tag.
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: #PleaseStepIn teaches Twitter to be grateful

The latest episode of reality show Please Step In left Twitter in a sombre mood and reminded people to be grateful for their blessings.  The ...
6 hours ago

Ray Phiri's last moments: 'He was surrounded by his family'

Ray Phiri's last moment were spent surrounded by close friends and family, his brother Paul Mkanyane has revealed to TshisaLIVE.
8 hours ago

