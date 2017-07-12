TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: #PleaseStepIn teaches Twitter to be grateful

12 July 2017 - 11:32 By TshisaLIVE
Reality relationship-themed show Please Step In taught Twitter a valuable question.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic Facebook

The latest episode of reality show Please Step In left Twitter in a sombre mood and reminded people to be grateful for their blessings. 

The relationship-themed Mzansi Magic show focused on helping family members resolve issues that they had. The story of a 21-year-old woman who had been abused among other struggles growing up resonated with Twitter.

The social media platform was flooded with memes expressing how sad they felt for the girl and how they would learn to count their blessings because other people "really have it hard in life"

