IN MEMES: #PleaseStepIn teaches Twitter to be grateful
The latest episode of reality show Please Step In left Twitter in a sombre mood and reminded people to be grateful for their blessings.
The relationship-themed Mzansi Magic show focused on helping family members resolve issues that they had. The story of a 21-year-old woman who had been abused among other struggles growing up resonated with Twitter.
The social media platform was flooded with memes expressing how sad they felt for the girl and how they would learn to count their blessings because other people "really have it hard in life"
Watching shows like this make me realise how fortunate I am. People are living hard out there 😭😭😭😭😭😭#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/Vp6FwMTOtx— Glam (@Vuyo_Ngcemu) July 11, 2017
God if I'm ever ungrateful, please forgive me. #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/ZhL1CsgYJS— IG: Tshego_Lola (@Tshego_lola) July 11, 2017
Tonight's episode is so heartbreaking & it's sad that so many young women are in this situation😢😢 #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/EMZ97klshk— RaisedInAfrica (@paballo_patsa) July 11, 2017
Our sisters are going through the most hle. She sleeps with men in exchange for money. And she's just 21years old. 😢😢#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/xBhIxXpHKj— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) July 11, 2017
Mme Johanna calls her 21 year old who's a student to ask for money when she doesn't have!? Uthi ayithathephi? #PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/AHHU0AvOUV— Tee-kay (@Tumikay_) July 11, 2017
The step father raped her yet she still allows him to come to the house why is this mother doing this to her daughter?#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/ZCGFS31owm— Reba (@RebaMokgoko) July 11, 2017
2 seconds into the show and I'm already heartbroken .. South Africa what have you turned to??#PleaseStepIn pic.twitter.com/1TjwZFdtFS— sphe (@sphe_fakude) July 11, 2017
