IN PICTURES: The life of Ray Phiri

After three decades in the music industry Ray Phiri carved a name for himself with countless of hits that transcended the South African borders and saw him rise to stardom both on home soil and abroad.

Ray died in the early hours of Wednesday morning after a battle with lung cancer. Family spokesperson and close friend Paul Nkanyane said the family were in a state of shock, but were trying to be strong.

An overwhelming amount of tributes from fans, friends and well-known personalities have since inundated social media. The one thing that has become evident in the wake of Ray's death is that he touched thousands of lives through his music and has left a lasting legacy.

Here's a look at some of Ray's memorable moments as a musician