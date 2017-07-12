Isibaya's Abdul Khoza: single and loving life

Actor Abdul Khoza is convinced that he has much more to give where talent is concerned but admits he doesn't get used to the "shebang" that accompanies "fame".

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Abdul Khoza opened up about his upcoming music project with his brother and fellow actor, Sthembiso SK Khoza, his admiration for Big Nuz and Lvovo and his relationship status.

"I am very close with my brother. I watch his stuff, support and tell him my view and he does the same. That's what makes us a power team. I'm currently working on another album and video with my brother. It's a mixture of different genres." he revealed.

The Isibaya actor said when he is off set, and not having 'power lunches' with his onscreen father Menzi Ngubane, he can usually be found in Durban, spending time with his family or chilling with Big Nuz or Lvovo.

"During my leisure time I hang around with Big Nuz and Lvovo. They are authentic people and I gain a lot of advice from them since they are older than me. I don't want to hang around negative people or gossiping people. I don't have time for games," he said.

Abdul explained that having stepped into the public eye through a competition, he knows that his career began because of public support. Yet, he revealed that he's still not used to the many requests for selfies from strangers, especially ladies.

He won a talent search competition, Class Act, back in 2011.

"I'm completely different to the character that I play on Isibaya and not big on crowds. Sometimes people don't understand and they stop me and request selfies, I don't mind that but sometimes I'm in a hurry or I have set time aside for my kid," he said.

The 29-year-old is a father to a four-year-old daughter, whom he adores, and shared that he is currently single.