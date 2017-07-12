Music veteran Ray Phiri has died
12 July 2017 - 07:44
UPDATE: Ray Phiri's last moments: 'He was surrounded by his family'
Veteran musician Ray Phiri died on Wednesday morning at a Nelspruit hospital at the age of 70 after a two-month battle with lung cancer, his family have confirmed.
Family spokesperson Paul Nkanyane confirmed Phiri's death to TshisaLIVE and said that the star died at around 3:30 am surrounded by family and friends.
The star was hospitalised two weeks ago and his condition became public earlier this week when a close friend started a crowdfunding initiative to help pay for his medical costs.
Tributes have already started to pour in for the Stimela star.
