Music veteran Ray Phiri has died

12 July 2017 - 07:44 By TshisaLIVE
Ray Phiri has died.
Image: Supplied

UPDATE: Ray Phiri's last moments: 'He was surrounded by his family'

Veteran musician Ray Phiri died on Wednesday morning at a Nelspruit hospital at the age of 70 after a two-month battle with lung cancer, his family have confirmed. 

Family spokesperson Paul Nkanyane confirmed Phiri's death to TshisaLIVE and said that the star died at around 3:30 am surrounded by family and friends. 

The star was hospitalised two weeks ago and his condition became public earlier this week when a close friend started a crowdfunding initiative to help pay for his medical costs.

Tributes have already started to pour in for the Stimela star.

