'My heart is bleeding'- Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse remembers Ray Phiri

12 July 2017 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Music legends; Sipho Hotstix Mabuse and Ray Phiri during an interview in 2016
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Jabu Kumalo)

Ray Phiri may have been a world-renowned musician but away from the spotlight he filled many roles as a son, husband, father and friend who will be sorely missed.  The musician's death on Wednesday morning have left those close to him in a state of shock. 

As fans from across the country woke up to the news  there has been an outpouring of tributes in his honour. 

Friend and fellow music veteran Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse told TshisaLIVE that he was heartbroken. 

"I'm still in shock and didn't expect it even if he was not well. My heart is bleeding. I thought he would pull through and it's a great loss, not only for the music industry, but for the entire country. Ray was loved by everyone," he said. 

Sipho said he considers himself fortunate to have worked with Ray, who he held in high esteem. "I remember him beyond music. He was an intellectual and would engage about many things outside of music and he understood his role in society," he added. 

Afro-soul musician Ringo Madlingozi echoed Sipho's sentiments. 

"I thought and believed that you were not a dying type. Because I never registered that in my mind, your ever bubbly nature made me to believe what I believed about you. Thank you for sharing your life with us," said Ringo. 

Ray died at a Nelspruit hospital after a battle with lung cancer at around 3.30am on Wednesday morning surrounded by friends and family. 

