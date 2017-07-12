TshisaLIVE

Thandy Matlaila joins season 2 of Ring of Lies

12 July 2017 - 13:10 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Thandy Matlaila is the latest addition to Ring Of Lies season two cast.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Thandy Matlaila has revealed that she has already started shooting for Ring of Lies season two and that her new character has her both excited and vulnerable as she is 'totally stripped' in the story.

The Queen actress told TshisaLIVE that she had bagged a role of female prisoner called Ntlaka or NK, short for Ntlakanipho.

"I am super excited to bring NK to life, especially because she's an extreme opposite of Cleo (whom she plays on The Queen) who is ghetto-fabulous. NK is stripped down to bare-minimum makeup and rocks natural hair for example but she has a powerful story," she said.

Back in May, Thandy told TshisaLIVE that she had gone to prison for character research although at the time she would not reveal for which production it was for.

The actress said she had gone to observe the way of life in prison for a woman in preparation for the character.

"I went in there and I was totally shocked at what I found. I even felt a bit under-dressed when I realised that most women in there were on fleek. I tapped into their stories as they shared with me," she said at the time.

Thandy added that she was excited for people to see that she was not insecure in her natural beauty. 

Mzansi Magic also confirmed that Thandy would joining the cast.. 

