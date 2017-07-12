WATCH: Here's how Ray Phiri won the hearts of SA

As news of veteran musician Ray Phiri's death spreads, many have been reminded of the contribution he made to the music industry through hits released over the past three decades.

Ray died at a Nelspruit hospital during the early hours of Wednesday morning after a two-month battle with lung cancer. Family spokesperson Paul Nkanyane said his family was in a state of shock over the news.

The musician burst onto the music scene in the 1970s when he founded the Cannibals, which later grew and was renamed, Stimela.

One of the most popular songs from Ray and Stimela, was Zwakala (Come Here) which went on to be the soundtrack for SABC 1 drama Zone 14.