IN MEMES: Diski Divas ‘drama’ gives Twitter chest pains

13 July 2017 - 09:33 By TshisaLIVE
Diski Divas trended on social media on Wednesday evening
Diski Divas trended on social media on Wednesday evening
Mzansi Magic's drama-filled reality show Diski Divas returned to screens on Wednesday night along with a flurry of hilarious jokes and memes about the divas' "lavish" tendencies.

The third season of the series, which focuses on the life and adventures of women who claim to be linked to some of Mzansi's favourite local footballers, kicked off with more theatrics than an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In true Mzansi style, Twitter users were there to react to every little detail of the show, including some of the divas' twangs. 

While many were entertained by the show, others questioned how the reality show bagged a renewal.  

A few just wanted the show's producers to come up with an excuse to include their reality star favourites from shows like Date My Family on upcoming episodes.

