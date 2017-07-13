IN MEMES: Diski Divas ‘drama’ gives Twitter chest pains
Mzansi Magic's drama-filled reality show Diski Divas returned to screens on Wednesday night along with a flurry of hilarious jokes and memes about the divas' "lavish" tendencies.
The third season of the series, which focuses on the life and adventures of women who claim to be linked to some of Mzansi's favourite local footballers, kicked off with more theatrics than an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
In true Mzansi style, Twitter users were there to react to every little detail of the show, including some of the divas' twangs.
English yadi Diski Divas 😰. Comes in all forms of accents 😭😰 #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/jox86FeeLn— Ms Purple (@Purple_Sivu) July 12, 2017
Sibongile seems like another Blue #Diskidivas pic.twitter.com/AydSx38TS6— Anastacia (@LAChuene) July 12, 2017
#DiskiDivas can we be honest about the make-up on the women? pic.twitter.com/cDqsW9JSl1— Katlego (@CatStix) July 13, 2017
"Twang" already fleeking #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/7ctBxnZhub— Lebohang #H2O (@Lebza_M) July 12, 2017
So Sifiso Myeni gave this gal a promise ring 💍 ... gals are being taken for a ride I swear #diskidivas 😂🤣🤣😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fHkXteYQno— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) July 12, 2017
Thato and Sbongile won't get along lol I'm here for the drama 😄🙌 #Diskidivas pic.twitter.com/Xwve3M4HCJ— Nosi (@Nosipho___) July 12, 2017
As for that one Dating Sifiso Myeni I salute you girly Unezibindi Like 2leavers you know #Diskidivas pic.twitter.com/Wiqx9rxdRc— #29July #Xoza_Tikie (@Xoza_thandabant) July 12, 2017
While many were entertained by the show, others questioned how the reality show bagged a renewal.
The only #DiskiDivas we recognize 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾😂🤣😂🤣the 1st season was raw uncut & lit 🔥🤸♂️🙌🏾😂🤣Not these Mickey Mice 😏😔 pic.twitter.com/r4puWjya3L— Soul-Jah (@FeligoC) July 12, 2017
#DiskiDivas @basetsanakumalo— Kgaugelo (@KgaugeeMahoro) July 13, 2017
A total mess. pic.twitter.com/BYi09sKlhk
When did the term "DIVA" start describing women with absolutely no ambition or drive🤔? Does anyone have a diploma nyana ke #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/L0ZgpXTDLu— Mandy_M (@mandymatsinhe) July 12, 2017
#DiskiDivas, OMG Kill Me Now Please.— #AwesomeApe (@ApeAwesome) July 12, 2017
I need to be dead from 19:59 till 20:34 every Tuesday for the next 10-12 weeks. pic.twitter.com/3zTZ8uZfOX
A few just wanted the show's producers to come up with an excuse to include their reality star favourites from shows like Date My Family on upcoming episodes.
"@1_Kilogram: Y is she not on #DiskiDivas she looks like she could have an ex from Black Leopards pic.twitter.com/L3fy6ZePqv"— Muchindu (@DrMooba) July 12, 2017
