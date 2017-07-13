Pearl Thusi 'angry' after Nigerian blogger advertises with her face

The tweet in question allegedly belongs to a Linda Ikeji, who describes herself only as an ex-model and blogger. The link provided in the tweet went to a blog post where Pearl's face is the main picture of the article.

The article, which reads like an advertorial, proceeds to give advice on how to buy the best deals in bulk SMS' and how to apply them to different life settings.

Pearl's manager Sarit Tomlinson said they were in the process of sorting out the matter.

"We're sorting this out. It's been done with no permission or knowledge. We are very angry," she said.

