Pearl Thusi 'angry' after Nigerian blogger advertises with her face
Actress Pearl Thusi was left fuming after a tweep alerted her that her face is being used to sell the "Best Bulk SMS Service" in Nigeria.
Pearl doesn't play games and immediately told her pr team to bring in the lawyers.
Wat is this trash?@CapacityR please call the lawyers!!!! 😑 https://t.co/kXeNJPqDLD— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) July 12, 2017
Best Bulk Sms Service in Nigeria - Deliver to Dnd active numbers https://t.co/ZCfPaRLtTm pic.twitter.com/wrfojv10NU— Linda Ikeji (@lindaikeji) July 12, 2017
The tweet in question allegedly belongs to a Linda Ikeji, who describes herself only as an ex-model and blogger. The link provided in the tweet went to a blog post where Pearl's face is the main picture of the article.
The article, which reads like an advertorial, proceeds to give advice on how to buy the best deals in bulk SMS' and how to apply them to different life settings.
Pearl's manager Sarit Tomlinson said they were in the process of sorting out the matter.
"We're sorting this out. It's been done with no permission or knowledge. We are very angry," she said.
Y'all better be ready!
