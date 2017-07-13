TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi 'angry' after Nigerian blogger advertises with her face

13 July 2017 - 12:18 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Thusi is furious after Nigerian blogger used her face to advertise
Pearl Thusi is furious after Nigerian blogger used her face to advertise "best bulk sms service in Nigeria"
Image: Via Pearl Thusi Instagram

Actress Pearl Thusi was left fuming after a tweep alerted her that her face is being used to sell the "Best Bulk SMS Service" in Nigeria.

Pearl doesn't play games and immediately told her pr team to bring in the lawyers.

The tweet in question allegedly belongs to a Linda Ikeji, who describes herself only as an ex-model and blogger. The link provided in the tweet went to a blog post where Pearl's face is the main picture of the article.

The article, which reads like an advertorial, proceeds to give advice on how to buy the best deals in bulk SMS' and how to apply them to different life settings.

Pearl's manager Sarit Tomlinson said they were in the process of sorting out the matter.

"We're sorting this out. It's been done with no permission or knowledge. We are very angry," she said.

Y'all better be ready!

