Rami speaks out on post-rape devastation and losing her 'virginity bragging rights'

Veteran actress Rami Chuene has opened up about how she was raped at the age of 6 and 8 and when she was older she was devastated that she couldn't brag about "being a virgin" because of her painful past.

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele about her book We Kissed the Sun and Embraced the Moon, the actress opened up about the effects of being raped and how it influenced her "virgin bragging rights" later on.

"By the time I found out what being a virgin means, it was already a situation where I thought 'Ah that means I am not it.' I never got the opportunity to brag like other girls about 'my first time' or that I am virgin," she said.

The actress opened up in her book about how at the age of 6 and later at the age of 8, she was raped by close family friends.

"I was in boarding school sitting with my friends, who were part of the dance group I was in. While they were talking about virginity I realised, 'oh that's a nice title, but I don't have it,'" she said.

The author has revealed that she is currently busy with her second book. She told Sunday World that the manuscript was in its final stage.

Watch the rest of the interview here: