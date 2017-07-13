Twitter zones in on Mzwakhe Mbuli over 'funeral scammer' claims
Twitter wasted no time in ripping Mzwakhe Mbuli to shreds over ' funeral scammer' claims that have been levelled against him by sports personality Thabiso Mosia.
Mzwakhe became the talk of the town after Thabiso accused him of scamming Mandoza's family out of thousands of rand at the time of his death. [Read that story here]
Twitter users have since reacted to the fiasco with a string of memes and comments...and they were brutal.
Rumour has it,that Mzwakhe Mbuli just got back from hell where he stole money from Satans funeral after mboro killed Satan #MzwakheMbuli pic.twitter.com/MePQkuvARL— hudayfah (@hudayfah) July 13, 2017
This is what you get when you try to be smart to Black Twitter. Black Twitter will humble you like it did to Mzwakhe Mbuli. #RIPRayPhiri pic.twitter.com/xMYZVMcHsN— IG: @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) July 13, 2017
LMAO..Guys, Mzwakhe Mbuli is how? pic.twitter.com/KG9MtMpYXE— STOP FEMICIDE (@Mantsha_B) July 13, 2017
When Mzwakhe Mbuli hears the news of a celebrity funeral! pic.twitter.com/FWJfCpeE8t— #MediThreads (@Ari_Gold99) July 13, 2017
Mzwakhe Mbuli and his cronies looking at capitalizing on Ray Phiri's funeral #RIPRayPhiri pic.twitter.com/DnW00zTZrK— AbortedNews (@AbortedNews) July 13, 2017
Mzwakhe Mbuli has started with his Wahala (troubles) pic.twitter.com/WjEqdahvso— NONHLANHLA (@NONHLAN17041590) July 13, 2017
Mzwakhe Mbuli didn't submit his MC tender documents because @ThabisoMosia exposed him! pic.twitter.com/JJn0RXavvN— Bayanya laba (@MdladlaSiya) July 13, 2017
I never trusted Mzwakhe Mbuli anyway, I mean his poetry is a scam nje - such garbage.— Nasiphi Mvunyiswa (@NasiphiQM) July 13, 2017
In a string of tweets Thabiso claimed that Mzwakhe would offer assistance to grieving families by asking government departments and MECs for money, but would allegedly pocket most of the money. Thabiso also claimed that the veteran musician would then go back to the family claiming not to have enough money for services.
"The ministers/MEC then give them the [money] but they keep most of it and pretend they didn't get enough. Family then must start all over again," he said.
Thabiso spoke out in the wake of Ray Phiri's death and warned the family to be wary.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE Mzwakhe denied the allegations and challenged Thabiso to lay charges against him.
