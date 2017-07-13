TshisaLIVE

Twitter zones in on Mzwakhe Mbuli over 'funeral scammer' claims

13 July 2017
Twitter wasted no time in ripping Mzwakhe Mbuli to shreds over ' funeral scammer' claims that have been levelled against him by sports personality Thabiso Mosia. 

Mzwakhe became the talk of the town after Thabiso accused him of scamming Mandoza's family out of thousands of rand at the time of his death. [Read that story here] 

Twitter users have since reacted to the fiasco with a string of memes and comments...and they were brutal. 

In a string of tweets Thabiso claimed that Mzwakhe would offer assistance to grieving families by asking government departments and MECs for money, but would allegedly pocket most of the money. Thabiso also claimed that the veteran musician would then go back to the family claiming not to have enough money for services. 

"The ministers/MEC then give them the [money] but they keep most of it and pretend they didn't get enough. Family then must start all over again," he said.

Thabiso spoke out in the wake of Ray Phiri's death and warned the family to be wary. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Mzwakhe denied the allegations and challenged Thabiso to lay charges against him. 

