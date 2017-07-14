Daniel Baron aims to bring back 'pink' in pop music

Musician Daniel Baron has shared that he is ready to up the SA pop music game and that more than party-themed songs, people should see his music as a rebellion against negativity.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the musician explained that he's observed that people have made it a "norm" to be okay with focusing on negative things but he wanted to change that perspective.

"Pop music was never about sadness, and I want to bring back the happiness and general positive outlook pop music was meant to instill in people. There are so many [bad] things, so much bad news that there is no better time to help people re-ignite their rebellious spirits," he said.

Daniel’s third studio album Weekend Of Mass Destruction was released last month and he is embarking on a national tour starting in Cape Town next week.

The artist explained that if his music had a colour, it would be pink. He said it was meant to symbolise the universal love he hopes people will pick up in his music.

His song Children Of The Sun became an instant hit on radio (SA TOP40 #1 Hit) and Beautiful Noise followed in its foot steps.

He told TshisaLIVE that Children Of The Sun was the song that set the tone for his whole album.

"The song is about unity, universal love and not over-estimating loneliness. Sometimes all we need to know is that no matter what is happening around us and in us, we are not alone," he said.