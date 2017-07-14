How to watch movies and series for free with internet TV

Here’s how to get your free 14-day Showmax trial

Go to www.showmax.com. Sign up with your email address or Facebook account and create a password. Select your payment method – your free trial will begin if you select credit card or PayPal.

The trial is absolutely free. You will be asked to enter your payment details but you can rest assured that not a single cent will come off your account until the trial has ended.

If Showmax is not for you, then you can cancel at any time at no extra cost. There are no contracts. If you like it, you’ll be charged R99 a month when the trial ends.

If you don’t have a credit card, Showmax vouchers are on sale at selected Game, Makro, Pick n Pay, HiFi Corp and CNA stores across South Africa. Activate your voucher code at www.showmax.com/voucher.

You can also choose to add Showmax to your Vodacom or DStv bill, or use your banking rewards.

But what about data costs? Download and watch offline with Showmax

If you’ve got Wi-Fi at home, then streaming isn’t a problem, but if you want to access videos on your smartphone or tablet on the move, streaming videos online can quickly eat up your mobile data.

That’s where Showmax’s download feature comes to the rescue. Download up to 25 shows at a time over Wi-Fi and keep them for up to 30 days using the Android or iOS apps on smartphones and tablets. Once you start watching a show or movie offline, you’ll have 48 hours to finish watching it before it is automatically removed from the app. Watch shows as many times as you like in that 48-hour window – ideal for your kids’ favourite episodes.

There are four different quality settings. Using the lowest-quality setting, it’s possible to watch up to 12 episodes of The Big Bang Theory and use less than 1GB of data – perfect for smartphones and tablets.

Manage data usage with bandwidth capping

In addition to downloads, Showmax has data capping functionality that limits the amount of data needed while streaming. “No capping” gives you the highest possible quality at 1.4 GB per hour; “medium” gives you 0.7 GB per hour; and “low” results in 0.3 GB per hour.

Go to www.showmax.com to find out more.

This article was paid for by Showmax.