'It's like going back home,' says Zinzi Zungu on joining Uzalo

Zinzi Zungu is the latest addition to the SABC 1 telenovela Uzalo and the actress is excited about shooting in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as learning from veterans she's looked up to over the years.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Zinzi said she was thrilled about joining the popular production and that going to KZN for work, just like her character does, enticed her to latch on to the opportunity.

"I am super excited about Uzalo, also because I loved watching it when it began. The familiar scenery always reminded me of home. So now joining the cast and going to KZN all just feels like going back home for me, plus I share some similarities in terms of characteristics with MaDlamini," she said.

On Uzalo Zinzi will play the role of a lawyer named MaDlamini. The lawyer moves from the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg to open a company in KZN with her husband.

She added that people would easily relate to MaDlamini's story and that as the plot unfolds she may even "surprise" them.

Zinzi will make her debut on July 18 and couldn't help but gush about getting the opportunity to work closely with veteran actress Leleti Khumalo.

"Who would not be happy to work with the likes of Leleti Khumalo? I am just ready to absorb wisdom from her, she is one of the actresses I have always loved and hoped to work with," she said.

Zinzi went into a hiatus and has been thriving as a businesswoman behind the scenes. The actress has acted in shows like Scandal, Isidingo and the popular SABC 1 sitcom Nomzamo.