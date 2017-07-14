TshisaLIVE

Maps sends a tweep running with a stinging clapback

14 July 2017 - 10:06 By TshisaLIVE
Maps Maponyane served a very hot clapback to a Twitter troll.
Actor Maps Maponyane has issued a serious warning to Twitter followers to back off from him and his 'buddy' by making one tweep an example with a stinging clapback.

Maps and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who have been rumoured to be a couple for years now call each other buddy. The endearment name has led to people questioning why they don't just come out and admit to 'dating'.

On Friday morning a tweep took it upon himself call out Maps for taking people for "fools", after he posted a sweet message for Nomzamo's birthday. 

Maps, who usually lets hate messages slide felt he needed to make an example out of him. A clear indication that he will come for anyone who trolls him or his buddy!

