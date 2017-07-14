Maps sends a tweep running with a stinging clapback

Actor Maps Maponyane has issued a serious warning to Twitter followers to back off from him and his 'buddy' by making one tweep an example with a stinging clapback.

Maps and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who have been rumoured to be a couple for years now call each other buddy. The endearment name has led to people questioning why they don't just come out and admit to 'dating'.

On Friday morning a tweep took it upon himself call out Maps for taking people for "fools", after he posted a sweet message for Nomzamo's birthday.