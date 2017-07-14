Maps sends a tweep running with a stinging clapback
Actor Maps Maponyane has issued a serious warning to Twitter followers to back off from him and his 'buddy' by making one tweep an example with a stinging clapback.
Maps and actress Nomzamo Mbatha, who have been rumoured to be a couple for years now call each other buddy. The endearment name has led to people questioning why they don't just come out and admit to 'dating'.
On Friday morning a tweep took it upon himself call out Maps for taking people for "fools", after he posted a sweet message for Nomzamo's birthday.
To the buddy, who ever thought so much love and light could be packed into one person? Thank you for all that you are, Happy Birthday!🎂🎈🎉❤ ✨ pic.twitter.com/XS2U39LBSJ— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 13, 2017
Maps is trying to take this whole country for a poes 👀come here calling your girl "buddy"😕 uyadelela yazi...😒 https://t.co/KrpiYK3oMm— Ntokozo Sakhile (@SakhileN12) July 13, 2017
Maps, who usually lets hate messages slide felt he needed to make an example out of him. A clear indication that he will come for anyone who trolls him or his buddy!
Shame, you sound so touched by something that essentially has nothing at all to do w/ you. I think you might be taking Yourself for a poes.😊 https://t.co/UpooYa2QYl— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 14, 2017
Nah, he tweeted me at 01:08 when he was clearly going to bed and feeling proud of himself, so it's only right that he wakes up to reality. https://t.co/8TtOTstuFm— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 14, 2017
