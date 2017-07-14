TshisaLIVE

Radio veteran Gavin Singh has died

14 July 2017
Radio veteran Gavin Singh died on Thursday afternoon at around 4pm after suffering a heart attack, Hot 91.9fm confirmed. 

The radio station broke the news through a statement on Friday morning. 

"Today we mourn the tragic loss of a gentle soul, with a kind heart, who we were truly blessed to have spent each day with. Gavin, your tragic loss has left us with a feeling of emptiness and hurt and whilst this time will not be easy, together as a Hot 91.9 family we will get through this together," said Hot 91.9fm managing director Lloyd Madurai. 

Fellow radio personality Jeremy Mansfield said he was saddened by news of Singh's death. 

"So sad to hear the news last night of the passing of Gavin Singh. For years he used to take over from my show on Highveld. Just makes you question your own mortality. He was younger than me and had a heart attack. Go well 'Singhthing'. It was a privilege to have worked with you," Mansfield said. 

Other well-known personalities including Mark Pilgrim and Leanne Manas have also offered their condolences. 

