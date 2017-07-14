Ray Phiri's wife hit hard by his death

Ray Phiri's widow, Rabelani is reportedly struggling to cope with his death which has left her in a state of shock.

Speaking to Sowetan family spokesperson Paul Nkanyane said the 25-year-old didn't talk much about her loss, but was being supported by Ray's older children.

"She is well supported by Ray's older and mature children as well as the uncles. Her aunt and is also here as well as her father," he said.

Apparently the family have had a conversation about how Ray's seven-month-old baby would be raised. Ray and Rabelani tied the knot in a private traditional ceremony in their hometown last September.

Paul told TshisaLIVE on Thursday that the family had decided to tell Ray's 112-year-old mother about his death that afternoon.

He explained that social workers and medical professionals helped break the news to her.

"Everybody in the community is coming together to help where they can. Ray's mother had not been told as yet and we have asked social workers to come help us later today when we inform her. The task of telling her has been hard on the family," he said.

Ray died on Wednesday morning after a battle with lung cancer.