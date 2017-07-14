SCREAM! First look at Beyoncé's twins
American superstar Beyoncé has broken the internet after finally introducing her newborn twins to the world, for the first time since their birth one month ago.
She also revealed that her babies' names are Sir and Rumi Carter.
Within 25 minutes after Bey shared the picture of her carrying her twins the Instagram post went viral and had already hit over one million views, and over 86,000 comments.
Twitter has also been flooded with reactions from die hard fans from across the globe.
Sir and Rumi join big sister Blue Ivy.
Fans have been losing their minds over the beautiful picture.
Beyoncé burst on the scene with a notification like... pic.twitter.com/jkyHlO1dwo— Antonio L Pee (@AntonioLPee) July 14, 2017
This how the Beyhive reacted when Beyoncé posted Sir and Rumi tonight pic.twitter.com/m2bskoHFnO— Christian Hall🌿🌴 (@SpazzLion) July 14, 2017
I'm over here completely and truly overjoyed looking at Beyoncé's post like these are my own damn kids pic.twitter.com/iAU89wC7dG— k. (@longleggedks) July 14, 2017
READ MORE:
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP