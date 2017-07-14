TshisaLIVE

SCREAM! First look at Beyoncé's twins

14 July 2017 - 07:58 By TshisaLIVE
Beyoncé has shut down the internet with a single picture of her holding her twins.
Image: File photo

American superstar Beyoncé has broken the internet after finally introducing her newborn twins to the world, for the first time since their birth one month ago.

She also revealed that her babies' names are Sir and Rumi Carter.

Within 25 minutes after Bey shared the picture of her carrying her twins the Instagram post went viral and had already hit over one million views, and over 86,000 comments.

Twitter has also been flooded with reactions from die hard fans from across the globe. 

Sir and Rumi join big sister Blue Ivy. 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Fans have been losing their minds over the beautiful picture. 

