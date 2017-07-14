WATCH: Cassper's living his best life on a R68 million yacht

While the rest of us are preparing for the icy cold front set to hit parts of Mzansi, Cassper is living the life in Ibiza.

Of course this means that he's been partying up a storm, soaking up the sun and living the high life on board fancy yachts.

The rapper shared a video of himself breaking it down on board a yacht which he claims is £ 4 million (R68 million).

