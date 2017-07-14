TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Cassper's living his best life on a R68 million yacht

14 July 2017 - 13:06 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest is living his best life in Spain.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

While the rest of us are preparing for the icy cold front set to hit parts of Mzansi, Cassper is living the life in Ibiza. 

Of course this means that he's been partying up a storm, soaking up the sun and living the high life on board fancy yachts. 

The rapper shared a video of himself breaking it down on board a yacht which he claims is £ 4 million (R68 million). 

Can someone say #Lifegoals?

The rapper also had a spicy message for his haters. 

