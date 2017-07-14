WATCH: 'Don't let him tell you can't' -Bucie advises women

Singer Bucie has advised women to claim back their power and know when to walk out of toxic relationships, as she gave a stripped down performance of some of her hit songs on JR's his web-based music sessions.

Bucie used the platform to spread a message of self-love and explained that especially in a time where women were "under attack" they needed to be vigilant and never let men tell them they can't because they can.

As she performed her 2011 hit Get Over It, she said women need to let men know that they won't change themselves for them.

"Basically this song is about taking back your power as a woman. Especially with everything that has been happening with women lately. You need to take it back, because you know who you are. You don't need anyone to tell you otherwise. When you have that power, you know when its time [to go]. When he keeps on saying 'you can't do this or that', say no no no honey, I can," she said.

She went down to break down her lyrics to show women that when they listen to her song, they must own who they are.

"Also, guys, can we please love, protect and respect our women," she asked.

Watch the performances here: