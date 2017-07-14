TshisaLIVE

WATCH: 'Don't let him tell you can't' -Bucie advises women

14 July 2017 - 13:25 By TshisaLIVE
Bucie uses her music to tell women to know when to step out of toxic relationship
Bucie uses her music to tell women to know when to step out of toxic relationship

Singer Bucie has advised women to claim back their power and know when to walk out of toxic relationships, as she gave a stripped down performance of some of her hit songs on JR's his web-based music sessions. 

Bucie used the platform to spread a message of self-love and explained that especially in a time where women were "under attack" they needed to be vigilant and never let men tell them they can't because they can.

As she performed her 2011 hit Get Over It, she said women need to let men know that they won't change themselves for them. 

"Basically this song is about taking back your power as a woman. Especially with everything that has been happening with women lately. You need to take it back, because you know who you are. You don't need anyone to tell you otherwise. When you have that power, you know when its time [to go].  When he keeps on saying 'you can't do this or that', say no no no honey, I can," she said.

She went down to break down her lyrics to show women that when they listen to her song, they must own who they are.

"Also, guys, can we please love, protect and respect our women," she asked.

Watch the performances here:

READ MORE:

I said yes in a heartbeat, says Bucie on her engagement

Easy to Love hitmaker Bucie is set to walk down the aisle after her man officially proposed and paid lobola earlier this year.
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

I didn't think I'd ever fall in love again, says Bucie on meeting her man

Songstress Bucie Nqwiliso who is fiercely guarded when it comes to her personal life has revealed details about how her husband-to-be swept her off ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zizo Beda defends Bucie from 'disgusting' body shaming

TV personality Zizo Beda has come to singer Bucie's defence after she was attacked on social media because of her weight. Bucie, who recently gave ...
TshisaLIVE
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Twitter drags Cassper over R1,500 tracksuits TshisaLIVE
  2. Music veteran Ray Phiri has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Ray Phiri's last moments: 'He was surrounded by his family' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Call me Mrs Jones' - inside Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu's booking starts at R25k TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
One dead as Singapore bridge collapses

Related articles

  1. Zahara doesn't care about dating a 'Ben 10' TshisaLIVE
  2. Ray Phiri's wife hit hard by his death TshisaLIVE
  3. 'It's like going back home,' says Zinzi Zungu on joining Uzalo TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: The one thing Zakes Bantwini would change about life TshisaLIVE
  5. JR jets off on massive 11-country European tour TshisaLIVE
X