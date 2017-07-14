TshisaLIVE

WATCH: The one thing Zakes Bantwini would change about life

14 July 2017 - 11:12 By TshisaLIVE

Zakes Bantwini has lived an incredible life but if there was one thing he could change about it, it would be the moment cancer claimed his mom's life. 

Zakes let his guard down in a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, during which he also gave us the inside scoop on his music, business and family.

In our chat the star revealed both his not-so-serious side, including how he gets interrupted by fans while taking a wee, and the painful moments.

READ MORE:

It was love at first sight: Zakes and Nandi's incredible love story

Zakes Bantwini won over his wife Nandi Madida from the moment he met her, even telling her at their first meeting that he would one day marry her.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zakes on setting a good example: I can show you better than I can tell you

Zakes Bantwini has been outspoken about celebrities in South Africa doing outrageous things on social media just for the attention.Zakes, who is a ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Twitter drags Cassper over R1,500 tracksuits TshisaLIVE
  2. Music veteran Ray Phiri has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Ray Phiri's last moments: 'He was surrounded by his family' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Call me Mrs Jones' - inside Minnie Dlamini's traditional wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu's booking starts at R25k TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Gugu Zulu’s wife joins Kilimanjaro expedition in memory of husband
State capture in the spotlight at SACP national congress

Related articles

  1. Embezzlement claims throw Mabala Noise into chaos TshisaLIVE
  2. Maps sends a tweep running with a stinging clapback TshisaLIVE
  3. SCREAM! First look at Beyoncé's twins TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA is the only man that has been proud to be with me, says Bonang TshisaLIVE
  5. Mandoza's wife steps away from Mzwakhe Mbuli fiasco TshisaLIVE
X