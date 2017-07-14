Zahara doesn't care about dating a 'Ben 10'

Zahara has spoken out about not being concerned that her new boyfriend Ian Sibiya is younger than her, saying the age difference "doesn't change anything".

The singer revealed to Drum magazine that although she was shocked when Ian told her he was only 23-years-old, it did not deter her from loving him as he was "very mature".

"I was actually shocked to find out that he's 23. The age difference doesn't change anything - Ian is very mature and he respects me so much," she said.

As reported by TshisaLIVE last week Zahara found love in Ian's arms after she split from radio personality Amaza Ntshanga, who she was engaged to.

She said they decided to call it quits after they realised they both wanted different things.

"I don't want to talk about the break-up because it was an emotional time for me. I just needed a real man and he wasn't the right one for me. He is the best at what he does and I don't want his private life to impact on his career. He simply couldn't love me the way I wanted because he was not right for me," Zahara said at the time.

Zahara said she met Ian three months after her breakup and that he swept her off her feet. Zahara explained that Ian adores her and treats her like a queen.