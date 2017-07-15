Married Minnie is happier than ever

On the day of her umembeso Minnie Dlamini said that she was the happiest human alive. And you can tell.

In the lead up to her big day, a joyful Minnie wasn't shy about flaunting her love and has told her fans to call her Mrs. Jones after trying the knot with bae Quinton Jones.

While Minnie will now spend time focussing on her white wedding which is reportedly going to be held at the end of September, take a minute to lap in all of her joy... it's contagious.