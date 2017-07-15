TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside Ayanda Thabethe's romantic baecation

15 July 2017
Ayanda Thabethe and Dash
Ayanda Thabethe and Dash
Image: Via Ayanda Thabethe Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe and Dash are currently living their best lives on the shores of Mozambique.

The lovebirds jetted off to island paradise where they celebrated their one-year anniversary together. 

Even though they've tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight, it's evident that they're completely smitten. 

And their baecation is #couplegoals for days...

One of my favorite things to do on holiday is to snorkel , blame it on the Pisces in me ... #Baevesary #DNA

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

#Baevesary #DNA

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

#Baevesary #DNA

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

Best Year ! ♥️👫#Baevesary #DNA

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

Snorkel loves ♥️ #Baevesary #DNA

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on

