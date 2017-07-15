SNAPS: Inside Ayanda Thabethe's romantic baecation
15 July 2017 - 08:00
Ayanda Thabethe and Dash are currently living their best lives on the shores of Mozambique.
The lovebirds jetted off to island paradise where they celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
Even though they've tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight, it's evident that they're completely smitten.
And their baecation is #couplegoals for days...
