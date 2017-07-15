TshisaLIVE

This is how Buhle Mkhize serves breakfast

15 July 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Buhle is always full of sexiness
Just a day after saying she may star in her own reality show Buhle Mkhize has given us a dose of her morning sauce.

While most of us are wearing old track tops from 2012 and the ugliest (but warmest) pants around, Buhle has different things in mind.

Brєαkfαѕt🤗

A post shared by @booslay_ on

What do we do with such slayage?

Besides a national heatwave, fans flocked to her page to double tap in appreciation.

As you should.

