Arthur wants to write a book about Brenda Fassie

16 July 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Arthur Mafokate has many memories to share.
Image: Via Arthur Mafokate Instagram

After more than two decades in the music industry Arthur Mafokate has watched the entertainment scene has evolved over the years. 

Dubbed the 'king of kwaito', Arthur also worked alongside and made memories with the likes of Brenda Fassie. Enough memories and stories to fill a book! 

Earlier this week Arthur was reminded of the times he shared with Brenda after someone sent him a picture of them together. 

"Someone just sent me this picture with its stains, what touched me is the message that came with it - I need to write a book/s - Love you MaBrrr," Arthur said. 

So watch this space! 

