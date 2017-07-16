TshisaLIVE

Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself

16 July 2017 - 12:00
Pulane shows off her assets
Pulane shows off her assets

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe is all about that gym life. And if you had any doubts about whether squats, lunges and ab exercises really work, then take a look at Pulane.

She gave us all the juice and some after posting a series of snaps of herself living her best life.

But guys! She's twirling on them haters.

Most read

  1. AKA is the only man that has been proud to be with me, says Bonang TshisaLIVE
  2. SCREAM! First look at Beyoncé's twins TshisaLIVE
  3. Maps sends a tweep running with a stinging clapback TshisaLIVE
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Bonang denies trying to steal Minnie and Kairo’s shine TshisaLIVE
  5. Mandoza's wife steps away from Mzwakhe Mbuli fiasco TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
One dead as Singapore bridge collapses

Related articles

  1. IN MEMES: Somizi questions if Khanyi is black or caucasian? TshisaLIVE
  2. I'm not engaged, says Khanyi Mbau TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH: Khanyi and Tebogo serve major couple goals TshisaLIVE
X