Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself
16 July 2017 - 12:00
Socialite Pulane Lenkoe is all about that gym life. And if you had any doubts about whether squats, lunges and ab exercises really work, then take a look at Pulane.
She gave us all the juice and some after posting a series of snaps of herself living her best life.
But guys! She's twirling on them haters.
