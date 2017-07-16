TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Dr.Malinga's touching tribute to Ray Phiri

16 July 2017
Dr.Malinga pays tribute to Ray Phiri
Dr.Malinga pays tribute to Ray Phiri

The death of Ray Phiri on Wednesday continues to send shockwaves around the country.

As his family battle to come to terms with the loss those who loved and respected the jazz musician have sent their condolences.

Dr.Malinga posted this video of himself paying tribute to Ray.

LALA NGOXOLO MR RAY PHIRI SONG.

A post shared by Dr Malinga (@drmalinga) on

Ray died after a two month battle with lung cancer. His family was at his side.

