WATCH: Dr.Malinga's touching tribute to Ray Phiri
16 July 2017 - 10:00
The death of Ray Phiri on Wednesday continues to send shockwaves around the country.
As his family battle to come to terms with the loss those who loved and respected the jazz musician have sent their condolences.
Dr.Malinga posted this video of himself paying tribute to Ray.
Ray died after a two month battle with lung cancer. His family was at his side.
