Fans go crazy for Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo
Winter has come! And with it a cameo by Ed Sheeran on the latest season of Game of Thrones. The US star made a massive cameo appearance on the season premiere, which airs in SA tonight, and fans went into meltdown mode for old Ed.
One of the series' main characters, Arya, came across Ed and his gang while in the forest and it wasn't long before the Shape of You hitmaker was serenading everyone over a campfire.
The star ended his cameo by breaking bread for everyone, this while his performance broke the internet with thousands of reactions on social media.
Me when ed sheeran showed up #gameofthrones #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/TZRkG3W1Pw— ⠁⠝⠞⠊ (@X_she_X) July 17, 2017
Can't wait for Arya Stark to slice up Ed Sheeran #GameOfThrones— Why so serious? (@OllieSelwood) July 17, 2017
And, what the hell??— Lester Leong (@CountryLester13) July 17, 2017
Was that Ed Sheeran???#EdSheeran #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Hprh92FTAj
Ed Sheeran popping up in Westeros #GameofThrones #GOT7 pic.twitter.com/OOje3K2dip— Emily (@ejweeks) July 17, 2017
what an unexpected cameo by Ed Sheeran but damn his voice is so good! And Arya Stark woohoo. #GoTS7 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tXmjLOOsk— Jon Winterfell (@JonWinterfall) July 17, 2017
Me when @edsheeran showed up in tonight's episode.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/r0HIjTqzkY— Rebecca (@nota_regularmom) July 17, 2017
It is not known if Ed will appear again in the season but he did tell UK publication Daily Star that his character won't die on the show.
Game of Thrones season seven will air on M-Net (DStv channel 101) tonight at 9.30pm following its 3am South African premiere this morning.
