Fans go crazy for Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo

17 July 2017 - 10:02 By TshisaLIVE
Ed Sheeran was a massive hit on the latest season of Game of Thrones.
Ed Sheeran was a massive hit on the latest season of Game of Thrones.
Image: Supplied/HBO

Winter has come! And with it a cameo by Ed Sheeran on the latest season of Game of Thrones. The US star made a massive cameo appearance on the season premiere, which airs in SA tonight, and fans went into meltdown mode for old Ed.

One of the series' main characters, Arya, came across Ed and his gang while in the forest and it wasn't long before the Shape of You hitmaker was serenading everyone over a campfire.

The star ended his cameo by breaking bread for everyone, this while his performance broke the internet with thousands of reactions on social media.

It is not known if Ed will appear again in the season but he did tell UK publication Daily Star that his character won't die on the show.

Game of Thrones season seven will air on M-Net (DStv channel 101) tonight at 9.30pm following its 3am South African premiere this morning. 

'Game of Thrones' recap: what you need to know before watching S7

Need to refresh your memory about what happened in 'GoT' S6 before the new series premieres? Matthew Vice fills you in
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Prepare for winter: everything you need for your Game of Thrones recap

SPONSORED | Game of Thrones fever is rising ahead of its return this month, but there’s still time to watch it from the start
11 days ago

Does 'Game of Thrones' really need to be so violent? Yes & no

Pearl Boshomane explores what 'GoT' says about women
Lifestyle
1 day ago

