Fans go crazy for Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo

Winter has come! And with it a cameo by Ed Sheeran on the latest season of Game of Thrones. The US star made a massive cameo appearance on the season premiere, which airs in SA tonight, and fans went into meltdown mode for old Ed.

One of the series' main characters, Arya, came across Ed and his gang while in the forest and it wasn't long before the Shape of You hitmaker was serenading everyone over a campfire.

The star ended his cameo by breaking bread for everyone, this while his performance broke the internet with thousands of reactions on social media.