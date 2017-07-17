'I won't apologise to a crook' Thabiso stands by Mzwakhe Mbuli claims

Radio personality Thabiso Mosia has refused to apologise to veteran musician and poet Mzwakhe Mbuli, after accusing him of allegedly scamming the Mandoza family out of thousands of rand at the time of his death and hoping to profit from Ray Phiri's death.

According to a letter from Mzwakhe's lawyers, seen by TshisaLIVE, the poet has given Thabiso seven days to retract his statements or face possible legal action.

"There is little doubt your media comments had negative impact with a potential to limit his ability to earn a living due to your alleged slanderous and insensitive actions that seeks to tarnish his image and character. You have seven days (7 days) upon receipt of this correspondence to retract your comments. We are further instructed to request that you issue an unconditional written public apology to Mr Mbuli and his family," the letter stated.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thabiso said that he did not receive a letter from Mzwakhe's lawyers and would not apologise.

"I have been in the UK for the last few days but checked my email inbox both there (in the UK) and this morning. I have not received a letter from Mzwakhe or his lawyers. I have heard about this letter and also that Mzwakhe is taking me to court but I haven't received anything. I stand by everything I said. It was not hearsay. I was there and I saw it. I won't apologise to a crook," Thabiso, who was a close friend of Mandoza's added.

He said that he would not respond to Mzwakhe or the claims until after music veteran Ray Phiri's funeral this week, out of respect for the family.

"I don't want this overshadowing the funeral and mourning for Ray. After the funeral I will engage with Mzwakhe on whatever platform he wishes," Thabiso said.

Mzwakhe made headlines last week with Thabiso taking to Twitter to claim that Mzwakhe took advantage of grieving families by offering to help them by allegedly asking government departments for money. Thabiso further claimed that Mzwakhe would allegedly then pocket most of the money and go back to the family who would have to fork out the money for services required.

"The ministers/MEC then give them the [money] but they keep most of it and pretend they didn't get enough. Family then must start all over again," he said.

Thabiso was concerned that the same thing would happen to the Phiri family.

"(I am) saddened by Oom Ray's passing. Even sadder hearing that Mzwakhe Mbuli is already doing the talking. He's only there to steal money. Trust me. (I) was in two family meetings with Mzwakhe Mbuli and his 'legends' cronies at MDZ. They tried to steal every penny, from food, sound,venue hire etc. With all due respect to the family, Mzwakhe might be a family friend. But trust me, now he's there to steal. He has no good intentions at all," Thabiso wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mzwakhe denied these claims and challenged Thabiso to provide proof.

READ MORE: