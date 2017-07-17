TshisaLIVE

Lerato Kganyago learns to embrace her 'African body'

17 July 2017 - 13:55 By TshisaLIVE
Lerato Kganyago has learnt to embrace her African body.
Image: Via Lerato Kganyago Instagram

Lerato Kganyago describes her battle with weight as somewhat of a roller coaster ride over the past few years, however she has finally learnt to embrace her "African" body - curves and all!

The radio personality told the Fresh Breakfast team that she was finally at a point in her 'weight journey' where she was comfortable in her own body. She recounted how she had gone through the ups and downs of different body shapes before she accepted herself. 

"Initially in my 20s, I think mid-20s I started taking medication to pick up more weight because I was really really skinny, and I wanted to have hips and a little bit of a behind. And it wasn't happening. Then in my late 20, I started picking up weight and I was happy but then I started picking up too much weight, then I wasn't happy," she said.

The DJ also recounted the cover shoot she did with True Love magazine in June last year, which sparked widespread outrage after the 'extensive' use of photoshop on pictures of Lerato.

The publication hit back at the criticism by releasing unedited pictures of Lerato.  

"Especially after the shoot that I did with True Love, I became a bit uncomfortable with my body. People knew the skinny Lerato with no cellulite then the cover thing happened. I was a bit more concerned, I was worried, was I getting too big? But I worked really hard, not only to get my body back but also my confidence. Now I am comfortable with the fact that I am not the skinny Lerato anymore, I have cellulite, I have dimples, and that is okay. I've got an African body, which is normal," she explained.

 

