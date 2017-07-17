TshisaLIVE

Phindile Gwala has left Muvhango

17 July 2017 - 11:41 By TshisaLIVE
Phindile Gwala has resigned from Muvhango.
Phindile Gwala has resigned from Muvhango.
Image: Via Phindile Gwala Instagram

After nearly five years on Muvhango, actress Phindile Gwala has officially resigned from the soapie to pursue other interests.

Muvhango's publicist Amanda Ngudle confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the soapie had received a resignation letter from Phindile. 

"I can confirm that we [Muvhango] received her resignation letter and that she is serving her notice. She is parting ways with the production amicably and we wish her nothing but the best with her endeavours," she said.

Amanda could not confirm when viewers would see Phindile's character, Nonny for the last time as the soapie shoots episodes three months in advance.

Phindile became a household name after she stepped onto the small screen as Nonny in 2013. Playing the loud, likable character Phindile quickly became a firm favourite on the soapie as her character's storyline grew.

Sunday Sun reported that Phindile said she resigned for the sake of her brand's growth.

"I resigned because I have been there for some time and I want to grow my brand beyond Muvhango," she apparently told the paper. 

Most read

  1. Maps sends a tweep running with a stinging clapback TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA is the only man that has been proud to be with me, says Bonang TshisaLIVE
  3. Married Minnie is happier than ever TshisaLIVE
  4. Zahara doesn't care about dating a 'Ben 10' TshisaLIVE
  5. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Winter wonderland: Snow spotted around South Africa
Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes

Related articles

  1. Cassper in 'disbelief' after Paris Hilton showed him love in Ibiza TshisaLIVE
  2. OPW's 'dark makeup & no drama' leaves Twitter underwhelmed TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans go crazy for Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Even Zizo Beda loves the Idols SA auditions TshisaLIVE
  5. 'This is my Lara Croft' - Alicia Vikander gets down and dirty in Cape Town TshisaLIVE
X