Phindile Gwala has left Muvhango

After nearly five years on Muvhango, actress Phindile Gwala has officially resigned from the soapie to pursue other interests.

Muvhango's publicist Amanda Ngudle confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the soapie had received a resignation letter from Phindile.

"I can confirm that we [Muvhango] received her resignation letter and that she is serving her notice. She is parting ways with the production amicably and we wish her nothing but the best with her endeavours," she said.

Amanda could not confirm when viewers would see Phindile's character, Nonny for the last time as the soapie shoots episodes three months in advance.

Phindile became a household name after she stepped onto the small screen as Nonny in 2013. Playing the loud, likable character Phindile quickly became a firm favourite on the soapie as her character's storyline grew.

Sunday Sun reported that Phindile said she resigned for the sake of her brand's growth.

"I resigned because I have been there for some time and I want to grow my brand beyond Muvhango," she apparently told the paper.