AKA and Anatii bowl over US radio star Ebro

18 July 2017 - 10:42 By TshisaLIVE
AKA and Anatii have been praised by US radio star Ebro.
One of the biggest names in US hip-hop, Hot 97 breakfast host Ibrahim "Ebro" Darden, has poured praises on South African musicians AKA and Anatii, hailing them as some of the hottest "new artists" in the world at the moment.

Hot 97 has long been seen as the leading authority of hip-hop in New York, with Ebro being considered as one of the most respected commentators on the genre.

Taking to social media on Monday, Ebro published a list of five acts that he sees as the most exciting in the world at the moment. 

On top of the list was SA's own AKA and Anatii.

There were over a thousand responses to the tweet, with many adding their approval to Ebro's recommendation of AKA and Anatii.

The pair are set to release an album together later this month called Be Careful What You Wish For. The first single from the album, Don't Forget to Pray was featured by Ebro on his radio show in May.

Anatii is no stranger to the US media having produced for the likes of the Omarion and DJ Khaled. 

