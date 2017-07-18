AKA and Anatii bowl over US radio star Ebro

One of the biggest names in US hip-hop, Hot 97 breakfast host Ibrahim "Ebro" Darden, has poured praises on South African musicians AKA and Anatii, hailing them as some of the hottest "new artists" in the world at the moment.

Hot 97 has long been seen as the leading authority of hip-hop in New York, with Ebro being considered as one of the most respected commentators on the genre.

Taking to social media on Monday, Ebro published a list of five acts that he sees as the most exciting in the world at the moment.

On top of the list was SA's own AKA and Anatii.