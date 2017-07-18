TshisaLIVE

Arthur and Cici to appear in court days after each other on assault charges

18 July 2017 - 12:44 By TshisaLIVE
Arthur Mafokate and his ex-artist Cici
Arthur Mafokate and his ex-artist Cici
Image: ROGAN WARD

Record label owner Arthur Mafokate and singer Cici (Busisiwe Twala) are due in court just days after each other as both will appear as accused and complainant on charges of assault.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw confirmed that two court dates had been issued  for Arthur and for Cici respectively.

"The docket was sent back to the police for further investigations. Upon return Mafokate was given a court date for August 4 and Busisiwe August 7.  They will both appear on assault charges against each other at the Midrand Magistrates Court," she said.

Arthur and Cici, who were reportedly dating at the time, allegedly got into an altercation that turned violent. Cici laid charges of assault against Arthur and in turn, the music boss also laid charges against the singer.

Cici had to undergo a pelvic replacement after the incident. Arthur told TshisaLIVE the claims are "baseless."

READ MORE:

Arthur wants to write a book about Brenda Fassie

After more than two decades in the music industry Arthur Mafokate has watched the entertainment scene has evolved over the years.  Dubbed the 'king ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

I haven't dropped assault charges against Arthur, says Cici

Despite swirling rumours that she had dropped assault charges against music boss Arthur Mafokate, Musician Cici is going ahead with with her plans to ...
TshisaLIVE
27 days ago

Cici shows picture of alleged Arthur Mafokate assault

A week after news broke that musician Arthur Mafokate had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Cici, she posted a picture on social media of what ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Arthur: 'I wouldn't like someone else to hurt any of my daughters'

In the wake of assault allegations leveled against him, kwaito veteran Arthur Mafokate has opened up about raising three daughters.
TshisaLIVE
25 days ago

Most read

  1. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  2. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  3. Seriously! These are the hottest pictures of Lerato Kganyago yet TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA is the only man that has been proud to be with me, says Bonang TshisaLIVE
  5. Married Minnie is happier than ever TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'
Gordhan tells Zuma to go: ‘Let good people run this country'

Related articles

  1. Ntsiki Mazwai thinks TV leaves South Africans 'dumb' TshisaLIVE
  2. Skeem Saam's Eric won't let his football dream die TshisaLIVE
  3. AKA and Anatii bowl over US radio star Ebro TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Take Me Out Mzansi's sexy Brad wins over the ladies TshisaLIVE
X