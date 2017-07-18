Arthur and Cici to appear in court days after each other on assault charges

Record label owner Arthur Mafokate and singer Cici (Busisiwe Twala) are due in court just days after each other as both will appear as accused and complainant on charges of assault.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw confirmed that two court dates had been issued for Arthur and for Cici respectively.

"The docket was sent back to the police for further investigations. Upon return Mafokate was given a court date for August 4 and Busisiwe August 7. They will both appear on assault charges against each other at the Midrand Magistrates Court," she said.

Arthur and Cici, who were reportedly dating at the time, allegedly got into an altercation that turned violent. Cici laid charges of assault against Arthur and in turn, the music boss also laid charges against the singer.

Cici had to undergo a pelvic replacement after the incident. Arthur told TshisaLIVE the claims are "baseless."