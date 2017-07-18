Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities
Bonang Matheba may be head-over-heels in love with her man, AKA, but that doesn't mean that she is going to be pressured into getting married and having kids.
The star has become more open with her relationship, leading fans to wonder if she is "preparing to be Mrs Forbes".
But when the topic was brought up on social media recently, Bonang put a fan in his place properly.
We have different priorities. ❤️ https://t.co/9q4FYaF52q— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 17, 2017
Her comments drew sharp debate on her page, and eventually led to Bonang issuing a stern warning to her followers to stop dictating on her life.
Dear Male, you're trying to tell me what I want/need. Please stop. ❤️ https://t.co/UoGVIeJ1rL— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) July 17, 2017
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Bonang said her priorities were currently focused on her book, reality show, set of emojis and mobile app.
"This has been in the making for over a year but I do feel overwhelmed, like it is all happening at the same time. I have put in so much time and effort and now I am just sitting back and taking it all in," she said.
