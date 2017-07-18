Brickz to appeal rape verdict

Kwaito star Sipho Charles Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, intends to appeal the rape conviction that was handed down by magistrate John Baloyi on Friday, July 7 at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court.

Brickz was found guilty after almost four years since he was charged with raping a then 16-year-old teenager.

Brickz's lawyer Dumisani Mabunda confirmed their intentions to appeal the conviction as well as the sentence that is yet to be handed down, to TshisaLIVE.

"We will appeal both the verdict and the sentencing, it also depends on what happens on Thursday. We are not happy with the verdict and if we are also not happy with the sentence then we will appeal both," he said

The kwaito star is set to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on July 20 where he will be sentenced.

Dumisani told TshisaLIVE that Brickz was doing "okay" and that he understood the courts procedures.

"My client didn't do it, I had a lengthy discussion with him and he is determined he didn't do it. We don't want to jump the gun for now but we will wait for his sentencing to take place on the 20th then we will request an appeal application," he said.

Magistrate Baloyi said Brickz was found guilty because he failed to convince the court that he did not commit a crime.