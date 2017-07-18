TshisaLIVE

Brickz to appeal rape verdict

18 July 2017 - 13:33 By TshisaLIVE
Brickz was found guilty of rape on Friday July 07 after almost 4 years.
Brickz was found guilty of rape on Friday July 07 after almost 4 years.
Image: Via Twitter

Kwaito star Sipho Charles Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, intends to appeal the rape conviction that was handed down by magistrate John Baloyi on Friday, July 7 at the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court. 

Brickz was found guilty after almost four years since he was charged with raping a then 16-year-old teenager. 

Brickz's lawyer Dumisani Mabunda confirmed their intentions to appeal the conviction as well as the sentence that is yet to be handed down, to TshisaLIVE. 

"We will appeal both the verdict and the sentencing, it also depends on what happens on Thursday. We are not happy with the verdict and if we are also not happy with the sentence then we will appeal both," he said

The kwaito star is set to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on July 20 where he will be sentenced. 

Dumisani told TshisaLIVE that Brickz was doing "okay" and that he understood the courts procedures.  

"My client didn't do it, I had a lengthy discussion with him and he is determined he didn't do it. We don't want to jump the gun for now but we will wait for his sentencing to take place on the 20th then we will request an appeal application," he said.

Magistrate Baloyi said Brickz was found guilty because he failed to convince the court that he did not commit a crime. 

Most read

  1. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  2. Nomzamo & Thando get naked for charity TshisaLIVE
  3. Seriously! These are the hottest pictures of Lerato Kganyago yet TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA is the only man that has been proud to be with me, says Bonang TshisaLIVE
  5. Married Minnie is happier than ever TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'
Gordhan tells Zuma to go: ‘Let good people run this country'

Related articles

  1. Arthur and Cici to appear in court days after each other on assault charges TshisaLIVE
  2. Ntsiki Mazwai thinks TV leaves South Africans 'dumb' TshisaLIVE
  3. Skeem Saam's Eric won't let his football dream die TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA and Anatii bowl over US radio star Ebro TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang on marriage and kids: We have different priorities TshisaLIVE
X